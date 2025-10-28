12’s Top 12: Week 10, 2025
See which teams made the cut in 12’s Top 12 ahead of Week 10 of the 2025 high school football season
SAN ANTONIO – Check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.
KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week!
Class 6A
Steele: 7-1
Harlan: 8-0
Brennan: 7-1
Johnson: 8-0
Brandeis 6-2
Medina Valley: 7-2
Clark: 6-2
Sotomayor: 6-3
Reagan: 4-4
NB Canyon: 5-3
Warren: 5-3
Judson 3-5
Class 5A
Smithson Valley: 7-1
Boerne: 7-1
Alamo Heights: 8-1
Pieper: 5-3
New Braunfels: 6-2
Southwest Legacy: 7-2
Southwest: 7-1
John Jay: 7-1
Tivy: 6-2
Boerne Champion: 5-3
Sam Houston: 5-4
Lanier: 6-3
Sub-5A
Davenport: 9-0
La Vernia: 7-1
Poth: 7-1
Bandera: 8-0
Hondo: 7-1
Somerset: 6-2
Canyon Lake: 6-2
Blanco: 7-2
Kenedy: 7-2
Stockdale 6-2
Ingram Moore 4-4
Marion: 5-3
