Skip to main content
Clear icon
76º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

BGC Road Trip: KSAT heads down US Highway 87 for Week 11

Here are the highlights from La Vernia and Stockdale

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

KSAT Sports photojournalist Adam Barraza traveled down U.S. Highway 87 for the latest installment of the BGC Road Trip.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos