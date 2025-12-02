Skip to main content
12’s Top 12: Week 15, 2025

See which teams made the cut in 12’s Top 12 ahead of Week 15 of the 2025 high school football season

SAN ANTONIO – Check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.

KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week!

Make sure to watch KSAT Sports Now with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger weeknights at 7 p.m. on KSAT Plus to get Big Game Coverage highlights!

Class 6A

  1. Johnson: 13-0
  2. Steele: 11-2
  3. Medina Valley: 10-3
  4. Harlan: 11-1
  5. Brennan: 10-2
  6. Brandeis 8-4
  7. Reagan: 6-5
  8. Sotomayor: 6-5
  9. Clark: 6-4
  10. Judson: 4-7
  11. NB Canyon: 5-6
  12. O’Connor: 4-7

Class 5A

  1. Smithson Valley: 12-1
  2. Boerne: 12-1
  3. Alamo Heights: 12-1
  4. New Braunfels: 11-2
  5. Boerne Champion: 9-4
  6. Pieper: 8-5
  7. John Jay: 9-2
  8. Southwest: 8-3
  9. Tivy: 6-5
  10. Southwest Legacy: 7-4
  11. Sam Houston: 6-5
  12. Lanier: 6-5

Sub-5A

  1. Davenport: 13-0
  2. La Vernia: 12-1
  3. Kenedy: 10-3
  4. Blanco: 10-3
  5. Poth: 10-2
  6. Somerset: 9-3
  7. Stockdale 9-3
  8. Ingram Moore: 7-6
  9. Canyon Lake: 8-4
  10. Bandera: 10-1
  11. Falls City: 7-5
  12. Marion: 7-5

