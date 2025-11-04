Skip to main content
Clear icon
59º
Join Insider for Free

Big Game Coverage

12’s Top 12: Week 11, 2025

See which teams made the cut in 12’s Top 12 ahead of Week 11 of the 2025 high school football season

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Gabby Jimenez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Check out the latest 12’s Top 12 rankings across San Antonio and South Central Texas.

KSAT 12 Sports has you covered for the high school football season each and every week!

Make sure to watch KSAT Sports Now with Larry Ramirez and Mary Rominger weekdays at 7 p.m. on KSAT Plus to get Big Game Coverage highlights!

Class 6A

  1. Steele: 8-1
  2. Harlan: 9-0
  3. Brennan: 8-1
  4. Johnson: 9-0
  5. Brandeis 7-2
  6. Medina Valley: 8-2
  7. Sotomayor: 6-3
  8. Reagan: 5-4
  9. Clark: 6-3
  10. NB Canyon: 5-4
  11. O’Connor: 4-5
  12. Clemens: 4-5

Class 5A

  1. Smithson Valley: 8-1
  2. Boerne: 8-1
  3. Alamo Heights: 9-1
  4. Pieper: 6-3
  5. New Braunfels: 7-2
  6. Southwest Legacy: 7-3
  7. John Jay: 8-1
  8. Southwest: 7-2
  9. Tivy: 6-3
  10. Boerne Champion: 6-3
  11. Sam Houston: 6-4
  12. Lanier: 6-3

Sub-5A

  1. Davenport: 10-0
  2. La Vernia: 8-1
  3. Poth: 8-1
  4. Bandera: 9-0
  5. Somerset: 7-2
  6. Stockdale 7-2
  7. Kenedy: 7-2
  8. Blanco: 7-2
  9. Jourdanton: 6-3
  10. Hondo: 7-2
  11. Canyon Lake: 6-3
  12. Ingram Moore: 5-4

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Previous 12’s Top 12 during the 2025 season on KSAT:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos