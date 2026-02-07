San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game returns for third year with top senior athletes

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is back for its third year, and just like years past, the game is loaded with fantastic senior student-athletes from the greater San Antonio area.

The game serves as a premier showcase for the area’s top high school talent, offering players a chance to shine in front of college scouts and basketball fans alike.

KSAT Sports is highlighting six more players representing Harlan High School, Warren High School, Clark High School and Reagan High School:

• Jaliyah Graham, guard, Harlan High School

• Jazelle Scott, guard, Harlan High School

• Trinity Dixon, guard, Warren High School

• Jaden Jones, guard, Clark High School

• Ozmel Bowen, guard, Reagan High School

• Devin Petersen, forward, Warren High School

A total of 134 seniors will show off their skills at the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game on Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

