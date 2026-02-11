Sotomayor rolls past Harlan; Brennan tops Warren on senior night

SAN ANTONIO – Harlan took on Sotomayor at Northside Gym in hopes of securing a higher seed in district play.

In the first quarter, Corina Barrera got the steal for the Wildcats, giving Jordan Pete a chance to snag it and drive to the paint for the and-one bucket. Sotomayor led 10-5.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

In the second quarter, Harlan got on the board. Ja’siah McIntyre swung it to Amari Hill, who used a fake and step-back to hit the 3-pointer. Sotomayor remained on top, 22-11.

The Wildcats heated up from outside the paint and defeated Harlan, 62-31.

Warren vs. Brennan at Harlan High School

Over at Harlan High School, Warren hosted Brennan on senior night, with players joined by their loved ones before tipoff.

In the first quarter, Warren’s Makayla Davis kept the ball alive and kicked it to Trinity Dixon, who passed it back to Davis for the basket. Warren led 3-0.

Later in the first, with Warren up three, Duke commit Bella Flemings found Alayna Perez in the corner. Perez knocked down the shot to tie the game at 9.

The game went back and forth all night, but Brennan had the last laugh, defeating Warren 56-45, securing the district title.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.