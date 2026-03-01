TMI Episcopal falls short in TAPPS 6A State Championship to Parish Episcopal

ROBINSON, Texas – Parish Episcopal claimed the TAPPS Class 6A boys basketball state championship with a 62-48 victory over San Antonio TMI Episcopal on Saturday at Robinson High School.

The Parish Episcopal Panthers (21-7) secured their second state title in three years after finishing as runners-up in 2025, relying on strong perimeter defense and a balanced attack led by Hudson Lucas, who scored a game-high 23 points.

TMI Episcopal (21-9) battled throughout, with guard Jaden Flemons contributing 19 points and forward Elijah Williams adding 10 points and nine rebounds.

Among those watching from the stands was five-time NBA champion Tim Duncan, whose son plays for TMI Episcopal, as the Panthers concluded their season with a silver-medal finish.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.