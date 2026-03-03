2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game to feature 3-point contest

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game will also feature a skills competition and a 3-point contest.

On Monday, KSAT 12 Sports highlighted six senior student athletes who will try to win the 3-point contest.

These six sharp shooters will represent half the field in the 3-point competition:

• Bella Flemings, Brennan High School

• Alexis Martens, Churchill High School

• Mackenzie Donald, Johnson High School

• Sean Mondragon, Brennan High School

• Aiden Yantis, Canyon High School

• Cash Slaughter, MacArthur High School

Bella Flemings, Alexis Marten and Mackenzie Donald are also on the All-Star rosters and will play in the All-Star game.

The third annual San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game take place on Sunday, April 12 at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.