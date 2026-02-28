Alamo City’s top shooters set to clash in San Antonio Sports 3-point contest

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school talent in the class of 2026 from the greater San Antonio area.
The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.
The 3-point contest participants were selected out of Marshall, Pieper, Taft, McCollum, New Braunfels, and Saint Mary’s Hall high schools:
• Liam Curry, Marshall High School
• Luke Garrison, Pieper High School
• Aiden Biscaino, Taft High School
• Aaliyah Mancha, McCollum High School
• Makynzie Morkovsky, New Braunfels High School
• Beya Chase, Saint Mary’s Hall High School
The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.
Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.