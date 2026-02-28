Skip to main content
Clear icon
77º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Big Game Coverage

Alamo City’s top shooters set to clash in San Antonio Sports 3-point contest

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school talent in the class of 2026 from the greater San Antonio area.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

The 3-point contest participants were selected out of Marshall, Pieper, Taft, McCollum, New Braunfels, and Saint Mary’s Hall high schools:

• Liam Curry, Marshall High School

• Luke Garrison, Pieper High School

• Aiden Biscaino, Taft High School

• Aaliyah Mancha, McCollum High School

• Makynzie Morkovsky, New Braunfels High School

• Beya Chase, Saint Mary’s Hall High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...