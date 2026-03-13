Brennan’s Bella Flemings named Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year

SAN ANTONIO – Bella Flemings, a standout guard/forward for Brennan High School, was named the Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.
The 6-foot senior led the Bears to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals this season, averaging 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. She also contributed 2.9 assists per contest.
Flemings’ brother Kingston, a freshman guard at Houston, won Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2025.
it runs in the family 😉 back2back— Bella Flemings (@Be22a_Flemings) March 13, 2026
Flemings, a Duke commit, is ranked among the top 15 recruits in the class of 2026 nationally.
Texas’ best wears Duke Blue 😈@Be22a_Flemings | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/XVfk44g2ZK— Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) March 13, 2026
Brennan finished the year with a 33-4 record. In the state semifinal loss to eventual champion Summer Creek, Flemings recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds.
She is a McDonald’s All-American selection, San Antonio Sports All-Star and a four-year starter who surpassed 2,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds this season.
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