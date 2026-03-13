Brennan’s Bella Flemings named Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Brennan combo guard Bella Flemings is set to make appearances in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game as well as the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game within two weeks of each other.

SAN ANTONIO – Bella Flemings, a standout guard/forward for Brennan High School, was named the Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.

The 6-foot senior led the Bears to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals this season, averaging 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. She also contributed 2.9 assists per contest.

Flemings’ brother Kingston, a freshman guard at Houston, won Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2025.

it runs in the family 😉 back2back — Bella Flemings (@Be22a_Flemings) March 13, 2026

Flemings, a Duke commit, is ranked among the top 15 recruits in the class of 2026 nationally.

Brennan finished the year with a 33-4 record. In the state semifinal loss to eventual champion Summer Creek, Flemings recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds.

She is a McDonald’s All-American selection, San Antonio Sports All-Star and a four-year starter who surpassed 2,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds this season.

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