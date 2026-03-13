Skip to main content
Clear icon
82º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
KSAT Meteorologist Elliot Wilson arrested, accused of assault
Interstate 35 southbound closed in downtown area due to crash involving 18-wheelers
Driver crashes into Las Palapas restaurant on North Side
Where to find Friday the 13th tattoo deals in San Antonio
Buc-ee’s locations receive failing grades from Better Business Bureau over outstanding complaints
A 12-year-old Georgia girl dies days after collapsing following a fight near a school bus stop
Don’t Touch: Blue dragons are showing up on South Texas beaches
WEEKEND FORECAST: Record heat Sunday, 50 mph gusts Sunday night, and a 50-degree temp drop
Gillespie County deputy shoots, kills motorcyclist after pursuit ends on I-10, sheriff’s office says
Armed individual arrested at high school track meet, Judson ISD says

Big Game Coverage

Brennan’s Bella Flemings named Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Brennan combo guard Bella Flemings is set to make appearances in the 2026 McDonald’s All-American Girls Game as well as the 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game within two weeks of each other. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Bella Flemings, a standout guard/forward for Brennan High School, was named the Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year on Friday.

The 6-foot senior led the Bears to the Class 6A Division I state semifinals this season, averaging 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. She also contributed 2.9 assists per contest.

Flemings’ brother Kingston, a freshman guard at Houston, won Gatorade Texas Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2025.

Flemings, a Duke commit, is ranked among the top 15 recruits in the class of 2026 nationally.

Brennan finished the year with a 33-4 record. In the state semifinal loss to eventual champion Summer Creek, Flemings recorded 22 points and 12 rebounds.

She is a McDonald’s All-American selection, San Antonio Sports All-Star and a four-year starter who surpassed 2,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds this season.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...