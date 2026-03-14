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Big Game Coverage

Fredericksburg hoopers among others ready to show out in 2026 SA Sports All-Star Basketball Game

The game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12 at Northside Sports Gym

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The 2026 San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is set to showcase 134 of the top high school talent in the Class of 2026 from the Greater San Antonio area.

The Alamo City’s All-Star game will feature four games, a 3-point contest and a skills challenge.

Media Day was on Sunday, Feb. 1, and the KSAT 12 Sports team was there to interview the players and head coaches.

Wednesday’s featured players will play on Team White, hailing from Floresville, Lytle, Hondo and Fredericksburg high schools:

• Logan Pawlik, Forward, Floresville High School

• Samuel Rodriguez, Guard, Floresville High School

• Chase Guevara, Guard, Lytle High School

• Rilyn Grona, Guard, Fredericksburg High School

• Izzy Reeh, Guard, Fredericksburg High School

• Kristyn Ybarra, Guard, Hondo High School

The San Antonio Sports All-Star Basketball Game is scheduled for Sunday, April 12, at Northside Sports Gym and will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and stream for free on KSAT Plus.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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