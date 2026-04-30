Southwest Dragons rally past Brackenridge to take Game 1 in playoff series

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Sports Complex hosted high school playoff baseball between Southwest and Brackenridge on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the third inning, Brackenridge’s ace Jordan Monroy comes up with two runners on and sends a shot to center field. The ball drops, and Monroy drives in two runs to make it 3-0, Brackenridge.

In the fourth inning, Southwest is on defense. Brackenridge’s Jacob Contreras hits a ball toward shortstop, but Julleus Castillo stretches out to make an incredible catch.

Southwest’s defense helps spark a rally, as the Dragons come back to defeat the Eagles 4-3.

It’s a best-of-three series, with Southwest taking Game 1.

The Southwest Dragons will host Game 2 on Friday.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.