WATCH: Week 4 KSAT Elite 12 BGC SUPERCUT (Part 2)

Check out some highlights from Week 4 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.
This week we have plays from:
Judson's Mike Chandler and Amarea Bailey
Roosevelt RB/WR Rashod Owens
O'Connor's David Dodd and Zionn Taylor
Wagner SB Avante Stevens
South San OL Aaron Martinez
Here's the full list of senior players who made this year's KSAT Elite 12.
