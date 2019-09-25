WATCH: Week 4 KSAT Elite 12 BGC SUPERCUT (Part 2)

Check out some highlights from Week 4 of the high school football season featuring some of our 2019 KSAT Elite 12 recruits.

This week we have plays from:

Judson's Mike Chandler and Amarea Bailey

Roosevelt RB/WR Rashod Owens

O'Connor's David Dodd and Zionn Taylor

Wagner SB Avante Stevens

South San OL Aaron Martinez

