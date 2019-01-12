Cowboys arrive in Los Angeles for division round tilt with Rams

LOS ANGELES, CA. - After arriving to LA, the Cowboys took their team buses to El Camino College in Torrance for one final walkthrough.

Head coach Jason Garrett has done this in the past before playoff road games.

The Cowboys finally arrived to their team hotel in downtown Los Angeles around 4:45 p.m. PT.

Starting quarterback Dak Prescott and star running back Ezekiel Elliott got off the bus together and appeared relaxed as they strolled into the lobby.

The Rams will host the Cowboys Saturday at 7:15 p.m. at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game will be televised on FOX.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.