FINAL FOUR: Wildcats go Supernova in record setting win over Kansas at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO - There would be no miracle this time around for Kansas in San Antonio. Villanova made sure of that early.

The Wildcats pounced on the Jayhawks from the start and never looked back in a record-setting performance in the second NCAA Men’s Final Four game on Saturday night at the Alamodome.

The Wildcats advanced to their second title game in three years by beating Kansas, 95-79.

They will play Michigan -- winners of the first semifinal game over the tournament’s Cinderella team Loyola-Chicago -- in the championship game on Monday night.

Villanova made 18 three pointers, 13 alone in the first half alone, to break the NCAA record for most three-pointers made in a Final Four game.

Eric Paschall scored 24 points to lead the Wildcats while point guard Jalen Brunson added 18 points and six assists for Villanova.

For Kansas, history would not repeat itself in the Alamo City.

The Jayhawks won the school’s last national championship in 2008 inside the Alamodome when Mario Chalmers hit a game-tying shot against Memphis to send the game into overtime. They wouldn’t get remotely close to getting that opportunity again.

The Wildcats led 22-4 seven minutes into the first half before Kansas went on a quick run to cut the lead to 22-11.

The 11-point difference would be the closest Kansas would get the rest of the game.

Villanova took a 47-32 lead into the half and led by as many as 22 points in the second half.

The Jayhawks were led by senior Devonte’ Graham, who scored 23 points in his final collegiate game.

Kansas shot 45 percent from the floor and only 33 percent from three point range compared to Villanova’s 45 percent from three point range and 55 percent overall.

It was simply a Supernova night for the Wildcats in San Antonio, that Kansas could do nothing to stop.

