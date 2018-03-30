Free Final Four fun starts today! Here's what to know about music lineup, fan fest

SAN ANTONIO - March Madness is here and San Antonio is the proud host of the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four.

Michigan, Loyola-Chicago, Villanova and Kansas will heat up things on the court, but there will be a lot FREE action off the court beginning Friday for fans. Here's a look at the weekend schedule.

FRIDAY

Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As you take your first steps through the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more!

The March Madness Music Festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Headliners include: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha

Reese’s Final Four Friday at the Alamodome runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (FREE parking and admittance to the public)

Check out each of the Final Four teams in their final open practice before Saturday’s national semifinal games. Be sure to stick around for the Reese's College All-Star Game in the afternoon.

SATURDAY

Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The March Madness Music Festival runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Headliners include: Imagine Dragons and Luis Fonsi

Final Four River Rally at Rivercenter Mall Lagoon begins at 11 a.m.

SUNDAY

Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The March Madness Music Festival runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Headliners include: Maroon 5, Daya, Panic! At The Disco, OneRepublic

MONDAY

Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

