Free Final Four fun starts today! Here's what to know about music lineup, fan fest

SAN ANTONIO - March Madness is here and San Antonio is the proud host of the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four.
Michigan, Loyola-Chicago, Villanova and Kansas will heat up things on the court, but there will be a lot FREE action off the court beginning Friday for fans. Here's a look at the weekend schedule.
FRIDAY
Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- As you take your first steps through the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more!
The March Madness Music Festival runs from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Headliners include: Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha
Reese’s Final Four Friday at the Alamodome runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (FREE parking and admittance to the public)
- Check out each of the Final Four teams in their final open practice before Saturday’s national semifinal games. Be sure to stick around for the Reese's College All-Star Game in the afternoon.
SATURDAY
Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The March Madness Music Festival runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Headliners include: Imagine Dragons and Luis Fonsi
Final Four River Rally at Rivercenter Mall Lagoon begins at 11 a.m.
SUNDAY
Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The March Madness Music Festival runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Headliners include: Maroon 5, Daya, Panic! At The Disco, OneRepublic
MONDAY
Fan Fest at the Gonzalez Convention Center runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KSAT 12 has you covered for all things Final Four:
- Schedule of events
- Information on parking and bus services
- Clear bag policy enforced at all events
- FREE events for Final Four fans!
Click here for more information on 2018 Final Four in San Antonio
