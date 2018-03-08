2018 NCAA Final Four San Antonio - Schedule of Events

SAN ANTONIO - With the 2018 NCAA Final Four being hosted in San Antonio, there is a plethora of things to in the Alamo City leading up to the big game.
Below is a calendar of events taking place in the days and weeks leading up to Final Four and Championship games!
SATURDAY, MARCH 10
- 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - iplay! afterschool basketball tournament @ Mission Concepcion Sports Park
SUNDAY, MARCH 11
- 4:30 p.m. - Selection Sunday bracket unveiling with Sean Elliott @ Hemisfair (corner of Alamo and Market)
TUESDAY, MARCH 27
- 10:30 a.m. - NCAA Final Four Legacy Park dedication and basketball clinic @ Legacy Park (650 Cincinnati)
FRIDAY, MARCH 30
- 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Tailgate Plaza presented by INFINITI open @ Alamdome - North Plaza
- 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Reese's Final Four Friday, FREE and open to the public @ Alamodome
- 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
- 4 - 10 p.m. - NCAA March Madness Music Festival, FREE and open to the public @ AT&T Block Party (Hemisfair)
SATURDAY, MARCH 31
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
- 11 a.m. - Final Four River Rally @ Rivercenter Mall Lagoon
- 2 - 10 p.m. - NCAA March Madness Music Festival, FREE and open to the public @ Coca-Cola Music (Hemisfair)
- 2:30 p.m. - Tailgate Plaza presented by INFINITI opens @ Alamodome - North Plaza
- TBA - National Semifinal Game #1; TBD vs. TBD @ Alamodome
- TBA - National Semifinal Game #2; TBD vs. TBD @ Alamodome
SUNDAY, APRIL 1
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
- 3 - 10 p.m. - NCAA March Madness Music Festival, FREE and open to the public @ Capital One JamFest (Hemisfair)
- 3 p.m. - NCAA FInal Four Dribble presented by Buick @ Institute of Texan Cultures
- 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center - Lila Cockrell Theater
MONDAY, APRIL 2
- 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center
- 5:30 p.m. - Tailgate Plaza presented by Infiniti opens @ Alamodome - North Plaza
- TBA - National Championship Game; TBD vs. TBD @ Alamodome
All times local, central. All events, times and locations are subject to change.
