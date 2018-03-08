2018 NCAA Final Four San Antonio - Schedule of Events

SAN ANTONIO - With the 2018 NCAA Final Four being hosted in San Antonio, there is a plethora of things to in the Alamo City leading up to the big game.

Below is a calendar of events taking place in the days and weeks leading up to Final Four and Championship games!

Click HERE for the NCAA's official Final Four site

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

8 a.m. - 1 p.m. - iplay! afterschool basketball tournament @ Mission Concepcion Sports Park

Click HERE for more information

SUNDAY, MARCH 11

4:30 p.m. - Selection Sunday bracket unveiling with Sean Elliott @ Hemisfair (corner of Alamo and Market)

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

10:30 a.m. - NCAA Final Four Legacy Park dedication and basketball clinic @ Legacy Park (650 Cincinnati)

Click HERE for more information

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Tailgate Plaza presented by INFINITI open @ Alamdome - North Plaza

10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Reese's Final Four Friday, FREE and open to the public @ Alamodome

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

4 - 10 p.m. - NCAA March Madness Music Festival, FREE and open to the public @ AT&T Block Party (Hemisfair)

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

11 a.m. - Final Four River Rally @ Rivercenter Mall Lagoon

2 - 10 p.m. - NCAA March Madness Music Festival, FREE and open to the public @ Coca-Cola Music (Hemisfair)

2:30 p.m. - Tailgate Plaza presented by INFINITI opens @ Alamodome - North Plaza

TBA - National Semifinal Game #1; TBD vs. TBD @ Alamodome

TBA - National Semifinal Game #2; TBD vs. TBD @ Alamodome

SUNDAY, APRIL 1

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

3 - 10 p.m. - NCAA March Madness Music Festival, FREE and open to the public @ Capital One JamFest (Hemisfair)

3 p.m. - NCAA FInal Four Dribble presented by Buick @ Institute of Texan Cultures

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. - NABC Guardians of the Game Awards Show @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center - Lila Cockrell Theater

MONDAY, APRIL 2

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. - Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, Affordable tickets available @ Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

5:30 p.m. - Tailgate Plaza presented by Infiniti opens @ Alamodome - North Plaza

TBA - National Championship Game; TBD vs. TBD @ Alamodome

All times local, central. All events, times and locations are subject to change.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.