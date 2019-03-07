The AAF is nearing decision on Johnny Manziel

SAN ANTONIO - We still don't know if the Alliance of American Football will allow quarterback Johnny Manziel to join its league, but we could have a decision by early next week. He was recently booted from the Canadian Football League

The San Antonio Commanders own Manziel's rights, and haven't publicly stated if they will retain Manziel or let him go to another AAF club. Commanders general manager Daryl Johnston shed some light on the situation Thursday afternoon following Commanders practice.

"Yeah, I think we're going to get some clarity on that, if not late this week, then early next week," Johnston said. "All personnel stuff, the business week will terminate on Tuesday evening, so I would expect some resolution on what the league has decided in time for movement prior to business being closed on Tuesday evening. So if it doesn't happen late this week, then I would expect it to happen very quickly early next week."

Here's @aafcommanders GM Daryl Johnston earlier today with the latest on Johnny Manziel possibly joining the @TheAAF. Commanders have the first rights to Johnny Football. @InstantReplaySA #KSATsports (video courtesy @markmendez) pic.twitter.com/j4Jfiq0fa3 — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) March 7, 2019

The 26-year-old is a football free agent following his release from the Montreal Alouettes Feb. 27 after they said he "contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play in the league." He's barred from signing with any team in the CFL.

AAF co-founder Bill Polian provided an update Wednesday, per CBSsports.com's Ben Kercheval.

"We had feelers out to people close to him," Polian said. We're in the process of going through due diligence. I would say it's 50 percent done. We don't intend to comment on anything on Johnny personally for reasons that are legally obvious."

Manziel, a Tivy High School graduate, would be a big draw for the AAF, but at least one of the league's head coaches has no interest in signing Johnny Football at this point in time.

"For us, it doesn't make sense because we're so far along in what we do," San Diego Fleet head coach Mike Martz told the media. "By the time he'd learn what we do the season would be over."

San Diego Fleet head coach Mike Martz was asked by @TODDSTRAINNBCSD after practice if they would consider signing recently released CFL QB Johnny Manziel.

He said by the time he got everything down the season would be over.

Fleet recently lost QB Philip Nelson for the season. pic.twitter.com/71sfbNVHq9 — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 6, 2019

The AAF season is 10 games long and the league is now in week five, so Martz makes a great point. Manziel could become a victim of bad timing.

