Spurs will continue playing without fans in stands as COVID-19 trends worsen in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 28: Early fan prepares for game where Manu Ginobili, former San Antonio Spur will be honored after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AT&T Center on March 28, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – As COVID-19 continues to spread at concerning levels, the San Antonio Spurs will hold off on allowing fans at the AT&T Center, the team announced in a news release on Monday.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said bringing fans back “remains a major organizational priority,” but that the risk is still currently too high.

“While we are confident in the plans and protocols we have in place, we are uncomfortable hosting fans at this moment as the COVID-19 numbers and data in our community continue to trend in the wrong direction.”

In Bexar County, 1,000 patients are hospitalized due to the virus, which is the most seen since late July. The seven-day average of new daily cases is above 1,100 a day as of Monday.

The current COVID-19 trends are similar to the summer surge in San Antonio when reopening phases had to be paused due to the virus’ spread across the state of Texas.

A neighboring NBA team is handling things, differently.

Despite dealing with a similar surge in Houston, the Rockets are allowing fans into the Toyota Center on a limited basis.

The Spurs news release did not reveal when the team planned to starts allowing fans back in the stadium.