Texas State fires head coach Jake Spavital after four seasons

SAN MARCOS – It’s official: Texas State is looking for a new head football coach.

In an open letter released on Sunday afternoon, Athletic Director Don Coryell announced that the Bobcats were moving on from head coach Jake Spavital. In his four seasons at the helm, Texas State posted a 13-35 record. The Bobcats have not had a winning season since 2014.

“Jake has been a tremendous member of our Bobcat community for four years, engaging our fans and donors, recruiting tremendous young men to wear our uniform, and acting as a man of integrity and character,” Coryell said via press release. “Ultimately, we simply did not win enough games and make the desired progress for us to believe that the immediate future would be different. On behalf of Texas State Athletics, I want to thank Jake for his service, and we wish him, Mehgan, and their family all the best moving forward.”

Texas State announces a change in leadership of the football program.https://t.co/EiFGftNXjX — Texas State Football (@TXSTATEFOOTBALL) November 27, 2022

In 2022, Texas State showed promising signs in a 3-3 start that included a dramatic win over Appalachian State, but the Bobcats lost five of their final six games to finish the regular season with a 4-8 record for the second straight year. Three of those losses were decided by a single possession. Texas State posted a 2-6 record against Sun Belt Conference opponents.

Coryell said that the program’s search for the next head coach is already underway, and he is “confident that we will find an excellent leader of men, a man of character, and a tremendous football coach to take us to unprecedented heights.”