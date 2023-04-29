Steele alum Jaylon Jones selected by Indianapolis Colts in 7th round of 2023 NFL Draft

Another Steele Knight is heading to the NFL.
With the 221st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Steele alumnus and Texas A&M standout cornerback Jaylon Jones. Standing 6-foot-2 at 200 pounds with a 76-inch wingspan, Jones started all 32 of the games he played over the course of three seasons with the Aggies. In that span, he recorded 98 tackles, 14 pass break-ups, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. In 2022, Jones only allowed 94 yards to receivers he covered.
At the 2023 NFL Combine, Jones posted a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. He is the third player from Texas A&M to be drafted this year.
Jones joins Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele, Broncos defensive back Caden Sterns and Chargers safety JT Woods as Steele Knights currently signed to NFL teams.
Indy bound! #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/N4RCS7RYQB— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 29, 2023