Spurs shutting down Kawhi Leonard for indefinite period of time

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs announced on Wednesday that All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard will be out for an indefinite period of time as he continues his rehabilitation process from right quadriceps tendinopathy.

"Kawhi has made significant progress and continues to move forward in his rehabilitation," said Spurs General Manager RC Buford in an emailed statement. "This is the best approach for the next steps in his return to play.”

Leonard has been plagued by the injury and played in only nine games this season.

He missed the first 27 games of the regular season and had been on minutes and game restriction since his return to the lineup on Dec. 12.

Since then, Leonard has been held of out nine more games for what the Spurs listed as return from injury management. He also suffered a separate injury, a partial tear of his shoulder, which kept him out of the lineup.

Leonard is averaging 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season.

The Spurs are 29-16 and currently in third place in the Western Conference standings.

