WWE star arrested on suspicion of DWI in South Texas

HIDALGO, Texas - A World Wrestling Entertainment star was arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in South Texas.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Jey Uso, whose real name is Joshua Samuel Fatu, was pulled over around 1 a.m. in Hidalgo after he committed a traffic violation and an officer observed signs of intoxication.

The officer conducted a sobriety test on Uso and he was taken into custody, and charged with DWI.

Jail records show Uso was released the same day on a $500 bond.

Uso and his twin brother, Jimmy, are the current WWE SmackDown Live tag team champions.

Uso was in Hidalgo for a show on Saturday and participated in SmackDown Live on Tuesday in Laredo despite the arrest.

