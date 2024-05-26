Suspected serial robber arrested after threatening cashier with metal scraper, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a woman accused of robbing a gas station cashier with a metal scraper, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the incident happened on May 22 at a QuikTrip gas station.

The cashier was attempting to fix a gas pump at her register when she noticed the suspect, Gabriela Ramirez, in her peripheral vision, police said.

Ramirez raised a metal scraper to the cashier’s neck and said, “Open the registers; I don’t want to hurt you,” according to SAPD.

The cashier was in fear for her life and was only able to scream in the situation, SAPD said. A separate employee opened the register for Ramirez, police said.

As Ramirez allegedly stole cash and cigarettes, police said she stated, “Please don’t come after me; if you come after me, I’ll f****** kill you.”

The arrest affidavit said Ramirez fled in a black Ford truck without license plates afterward.

According to SAPD, Ramirez had robbed another cashier on the same night at a 7-11 gas station across the street from the QuikTrip.

Ramirez was placed under arrest after she allegedly tried to rob a different cashier at another location, SAPD said. She’s been charged with aggravated robbery and is currently in Bexar County Jail on $75,000 bond, according to court records.