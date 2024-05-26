Brahmas end Stallions’ 15-game win streak with upset victory

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 25: Morgan Ellison #27 of the San Antonio Brahmas is congratulated by Jontre Kirklin #13 after a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Birmingham Stallions at the Alamodome on May 25, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by CJ Halloran/UFL/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the San Antonio Brahmas handed the Birmingham Stallions their first loss of the United Football League (UFL) season.

DOWN GO THE STALLIONS 😤



🐂>🐎 pic.twitter.com/sNFcL5TJSa — San Antonio Brahmas (@XFLBrahmas) May 25, 2024

The opening drive for the Brahmas was cut short after DeMarquis Gates for the Stallions caused Quinten Dormady to fumble and turn the ball over.

The game’s first points didn’t come until around 6:49 in the first quarter when the Brahmas called for a double pass, leading to six.

Towards the beginning of the second quarter, Adrian Martinez of the Stallions showed off his legs by scrambling for a first down to eventually set up a field goal for Birmingham.

Jontre Kirklin, who threw for a touchdown earlier in the game, displayed his durability and speed on a massive gain for the Brahmas midway through the second quarter. The Brahmas later capitalized on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Morgan Ellis.

At halftime, the Brahmas led the Stallions 12-3.

To start the second half, Martinez capitalized on a long drive after finding tight end Jace Sternberger in the back of the endzone. A failed 2-point conversion attempt kept the score 12-9 Brahmas.

The Stallions also stepped up defensively in the second half, making the Brahmas punt after a sack from Carlos Davis. With 15 minutes left to play in the game, the Brahmas held a three-point lead with possession.

In the red zone, the Brahmas had a touchdown called back following an illegal pick set by Jontre Kirklin. But the Stallions were called for unnecessary roughness, putting San Antonio right back in position to score.

Morgan Ellison eventually took a 9-yard run to the endzone, and the Brahmas took a 9-point lead.

In the final minutes, it came down to Martinez pushing the ball down the field for Birmingham to possibly extend the game. On a deep ball over the middle to Sternberger, Teez Tabor leaped up for the interception, sealing the upset for San Antonio.

With the 18-9 win, the Brahmas snapped the Stallions’ 15-game winning streak.

San Antonio moved into first place in the XFL Conference with the win.

Next up, the Brahmas face off against the St. Louis Battlehawks on June 1.