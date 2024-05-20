Brahmas secure playoff spot with 20-15 victory against Renegades

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MAY 19: Anthony McFarland #41 of the San Antonio Brahmas talks with head coach Wade Phillips on the sideline after a touchdown during the first half against the Arlington Renegades at Alamodome on May 19, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/UFL/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Brahmas clinched a spot in the XFL Division Playoffs after defeating the Arlington Renegades 20-15 on Sunday at the Alamodome.

On the fourth play of scrimmage, Boerne alum Quinten Dormady checked the ball down to Anthony McFarland, who took it 52 yards to the house, giving the Brahmas a 7-0 lead.

The Renegade’s offense struggled early as the Brahmas front seven set the tone defensively.

A pair of field goals by kicker Ryan Santoso gave the Brahmas a 13-0 cushion with 9:16 left in the first half.

The Renegades closed the gap to 10 points following a drive led by quarterback Luis Perez late in the first half. Perez found wide receiver Tyler Tamar Vaughns for a 38-yard gain through the air to set up the Renegades for points eventually.

With 3:14 left in the first half, Dormady found McFarland again, this time over the middle of the defense for a 37-yard touchdown.

The Brahmas would go into halftime with a 20-3 lead over the Renegades and 300 yards of offense.

The Renegades improved defensively and offensively in the second half while keeping the Brahmas off the scoreboard.

On the first drive of the second half, Perez led the Renegades down the field and eventually found tight end Salvatore Cannella for a leaping grab in the endzone, giving the Renegades momentum.

The Renegades found the endzone again with under two minutes left to make it a five-point game.

After getting the ball back, the Renegades had the chance to move the chains and possibly keep the game going, but quarterback Luis Perez was sacked, securing the victory for the Brahmas.

Next up, the Brahmas will host the Birmingham Stallions next Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Alamodome.