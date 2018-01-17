VIDEO: Spurs' Patty Mills signs ball for fan with special needs in New York

NEW YORK, NY - As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to face the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center, Spurs point guard Patty Mills is warming the hearts of many on social media, where he was seen signing a basketball for a fan with special needs Tuesday night.
The heartfelt moment was captured on video and was shared by the NBA on its social media pages with posts reading, “Patty Mills signs a ball for his new friend Chris at the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue - NYC! #ThisIsWhyWePlay.”
😁 @Patty_Mills signs a ball for his new friend Chris at the @NBASTORE! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/UWU6HW78BB — NBA (@NBA) January 16, 2018
In the nearly 40-second video, Mills is seen talking to Chris when he is heard asking the Spurs fan, “Do you want me to sign your ball?”
After many over social media watched Mills sign the small basketball and then take a picture with Chris, fans shared their love and support for the veteran Australian point guard.
@spurs guard @Patty_Mills signing autographs for fans @NBAStore NYC! pic.twitter.com/fBsqfmBrAG — NBA Store (@NBASTORE) January 16, 2018
“I’m about to cry honestly this touched my heart so much. Love you Patty,” one user said while another shared, “This is what the Spurs family is all about! Love it.”
I’m about to cry honestly this touched my heart so much. Love you patty. — Woolly TW (@WitnessWoollyy) January 16, 2018
bring people joy as much as you can, that's how it should be! — jjjose74 (@jjjose74) January 16, 2018
You were so kind to sign my grandson's hat last year! See you in Brooklyn mañana!@spurs #gsg pic.twitter.com/45wQzrZLe3 — yvonne g (@yvonne659) January 17, 2018
Honestly if I could retweet this more than once, I’d do it 1,000 times. Love seeing stuff like this. Way to represent! @Patty_Mills — Michael Ford (@RealMichaelford) January 17, 2018
This is what the Spurs family is all about! Love it @Patty_Mills! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/9MD6zJr2KH — Boerne Bear (@BoerneBear) January 17, 2018
The video was part of Mills’ meet and greet at the league’s NBA Store in New York City, where the fan-favorite guard was signing autographs for fans from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
TODAY! Meet San Antonio Spurs player Patty Mills at the @NBASTORE from 5pm-6pm!! $25 purchase required. @NBA #SanAntonioSpurs #autographs pic.twitter.com/bd1QvJ5dX4 — City Guide NYC (@cityguidenyc) January 16, 2018
The Spurs (29-16) face the Nets (16-28) Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Brooklyn.
