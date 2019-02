SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Spurs pulled away from the Detroit Pistons midway through the fourth quarter to get a much-needed win Wednesday night, 105-93, at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs improved to 34-29 on the season after they went 1-7 on the Rodeo Road Trip and dropped to eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio hosts Oklahoma City on Saturday and Denver on Monday.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.