Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich shares thoughts on election results

MIAMI, Fla. - San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich shared a few thoughts on Tuesday’s midterm elections before the Spurs game at Miami.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday morning during the team’s shootaround, Popovich commented on the evening that saw Republican Sen. Ted Cruz defeat Democrat Beto O’Rourke in one of the most watched Texas Senate races in decades.

Popovich heavily endorsed O’Rourke days before the election and donned a “BETO” cap at a recent Spurs practice. Despite O’Rourke’s loss, Popovich felt confident in the results across the country.

“I feel a little bit better about the state of the world,” Popovich said via Tim Reynolds, with the Associated Press. “At least we have a theoretical check and balance over government gone amok.”

Popovich has been openly critical of President Donald Trump in the past.

He was critical of Cruz as well, saying before the election that Cruz’s campaign tactics are “very scary.”

The Cruz-O’Rourke race was one of the tightest across the country, with Cruz winning by a narrow margin.

