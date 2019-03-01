Spurs part ways with Pau Gasol, ESPN reports

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs and center Pau Gasol have agreed to a contract buyout, according to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports Gasol has already agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Gasol had fallen out of the rotation with the Spurs, and has only seen playing time in two of the last seven games.

Gasol began the season getting double-digit minutes, but suffered an injury in November that forced him to miss 28 games.

His contract was also a point of contention as he was set to make $16 million this season.

The 18-year veteran and six-time NBA all-star signed with the Spurs in 2016.

He averaged 10 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 168 games with San Antonio.

