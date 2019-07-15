Pernell Whitaker, boxer who faced Julio Cesar Chavez in Alamodome mega fight, dies

Boxing legend Pernell Whitaker died Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to multiple reports. He was 55.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Whitaker, who was nicknamed “Sweet Pea,” was stuck at an intersection just after 10 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived.

Whitaker was a four-time world champion who won an Olympic Gold medal in 1984. He retired in 2001 with a 40-4-1-1 record.

On Sept. 10, 1993, Whitaker fought Mexican boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez at the Alamodome in front of more than 60,000 fans.

Both fighters were in the prime of their careers, and the boxing match was simply named “The Fight.”

The fight ended in a draw, though many boxing experts believed Whitaker out-boxed Chavez.

Whitaker also fought Oscar De La Hoya during his career.

He was considered at one point to be the best pound-for-pound fighter, and was inducted into the 2006 Boxing Hall of Fame.

