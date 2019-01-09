Texas star WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey declares for 2019 NFL Draft

AUSTIN, Texas - Longhorns wide receiver Lil' Jordan Humphrey has decided to forgo his senior season at the University of Texas and declare for the 2019 NFL draft.

The school made the announcement Tuesday by releasing a statement on behalf of Humphrey.

"I would like to first thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the sport that we all love. Next, I would like to thank my family for always having my back and helping me grow as a young man each and every day. I would also like to thank Coach Charlie Strong for giving me the chance to attend such a prestigious university. Furthermore, I would like to thank the University of Texas at Austin for giving me an incredible college experience full of support and growth from the students, staff on campus and fans."

Humphrey finished this year's junior season with 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns. For his career, Humphrey totaled 125 receptions for 1,622 yards and 10 touchdowns. The statement ended with quote from Humphrey.

"Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Tom Herman, Coach Yancy McKnight, Coach Drew Mehringer, Coach Corby Meekins and Coach Samples for the time they have spent developing me into the young adult I am now and helping me prepare for my future. It has not been an easy decision, but after a lot of thoughts and prayers, I have decided to forgo my senior season and enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I’m forever grateful to be a part of a family that was so close together. I loved my time at UT. I’m going to represent UT on and off the field as I move forward in my career to take care of my family and all the communities that I can. Hook ‘Em for life!"

