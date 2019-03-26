Toyota Field to host Major League Rugby match for first time

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time ever, San Antonio’s Toyota Field will host a Major League Rugby match between two high-profile teams.

Austin Elite Rugby will play Rugby United New York Saturday in the league’s Game of the Week, which is dedicated to active-duty military and first responders.

The match begins at 1 p.m. and lasts 80 minutes.

“We are looking forward to playing this big match in a city that loves sports,” said Mike Ablett, Chief Marketing Officer Director of Marketing for Austin Elite Rugby. “Rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and we hope to expand our fan base to South Texas.”

Organizers will honor all active-duty military, police and firefighters with a 10 percent discount off match tickets.

Austin Elite Rugby has players from more than a dozen countries from across the globe that include South Africa, Australia, Argentina, France, Ireland, Uruguay, Chile and others.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ticketmaster website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.