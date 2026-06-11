Reports to: CEO

Work Location: GMG Headquarters (Detroit, MI)

Description

The Senior Director of Sales is responsible for driving multiplatform revenue growth, advancing digital transformation, and shaping enterprise sales strategy across Graham Media Group. This leader partners with executive leadership and local market teams to strengthen sales performance, expand digital and integrated advertising opportunities, and support long-term business growth.

The Senior Director develops and executes enterprise revenue strategies across digital, streaming, branded content, and advertising while fostering a high-performance, accountable sales culture. This role requires a strategic, data-driven leader who can identify growth opportunities, align local execution with enterprise priorities, and build scalable frameworks that drive consistent results across markets.

Responsibilities

Develop and execute a comprehensive multiplatform revenue growth strategy aligned with enterprise business objectives and evolving market opportunities.

Serve as a strategic advisor to station leadership, helping local markets identify, prioritize, and capitalize on revenue opportunities across digital, linear, streaming, sponsorship, branded content, and emerging media solutions.

Lead enterprise sales transformation efforts that drive digital confidence, innovation adoption, and strategic selling capabilities across markets.

Partner with station management teams to create scalable growth plans that balance local market needs with corporate priorities.

Identify whitespace opportunities, emerging verticals, and new revenue streams to expand market share and accelerate long-term growth.

Establish performance frameworks and KPIs to evaluate revenue effectiveness, sales productivity, pipeline health, and customer outcomes.

Provide strategic oversight for digital sales initiatives, ensuring strong alignment between product capabilities and market demand.

Drive enterprise understanding of advanced digital marketing solutions, including SEO, SEM, social, OTT/CTV, streaming, mobile, display, branded content, audience targeting, and performance marketing.

Guide market leaders on integrated sales strategies that maximize customer value and revenue potential across platforms.

Stay ahead of emerging digital trends, competitive shifts, technology innovations, and consumer behavior to continuously evolve go-to-market strategies.

Champion a culture of consultative, strategic selling that grows the capabilities, confidence, and digital fluency of local sales organizations.

Develop a high performing team of direct reports through clear expectations, accountability, and measurable outcomes.

Serve as a trusted coach and subject matter expert to market sales leaders, elevating enterprise sales effectiveness.

Understand skill gaps and work with appropriate internal teams and external partners to close through best-in-class sales methodology training.

Lead advanced customer growth and retention strategies through performance reporting, cross-channel attribution insights, and conversion optimization recommendations.

Partner with market teams on key client relationships, executive presentations, and strategic growth opportunities to improve retention and expand wallet share.

Provide thought leadership around marketing effectiveness, customer ROI, and integrated campaign performance.

Support high-value client retention efforts through strategic consultation and executive-level engagement.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree preferred; advanced business or marketing education is a plus.

Minimum of 10 years of progressive sales leadership experience, including digital media, integrated advertising, agency leadership, or multiplatform revenue environments.

Proven success leading enterprise or multi-market sales strategies with measurable revenue growth outcomes.

Deep expertise across digital marketing solutions, including SEO, SEM, social media advertising, OTT/CTV, streaming, mobile, display, branded content, audience targeting, attribution, and performance marketing.

Demonstrated ability to influence senior leaders, drive organizational change, and build alignment across geographically distributed teams.

Strong executive presence with exceptional communication, presentation, and storytelling skills across in-person and virtual environments.

Expertise in leveraging data, analytics, and technology platforms to inform strategic decision-making and sales performance optimization.

Proficiency with Salesforce, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Marketing Platform, Google Ad Manager, Meta/Facebook Ads Manager, and related sales enablement technologies.

Strong understanding of data-driven advertising technologies, attribution models, and conversion optimization strategies.

Ability to thrive in a dynamic, evolving environment while balancing strategic priorities and executional excellence.

Willingness and ability to travel regularly across Graham Media Group markets.

To apply, please submit your resume to: careers@grahammedia.com

Graham Media Group is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, GMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.