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Uganda reintroduces rhinos into a protected area where they have been extinct since 1983

Patrick Onen

Associated Press

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A Rhinoceros is relocated to the Kidepo Valley Conservation Area in north-eastern Uganda, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Dipak)
A truck carrying a rhinoceros in a transportation crate arrives at Kidepo Valley National Park in north-eastern Uganda, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Dipak)
Veterinarians label a rhinoceros at the Kidepo Rhino Sanctuary before it is released to the wild in north-eastern Uganda, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Dipak)
A rhinoceros gets labeled at the Kidepo Rhino Sanctuary before being released to the wild in north-eastern Uganda, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Dipak)
A southern white rhinoceros stands outside a transportation crate at Kidepo Valley National Park, after being relocated from a private ranch in Uganda, Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Dipak)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A Rhinoceros is relocated to the Kidepo Valley Conservation Area in north-eastern Uganda, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Moses Dipak)

KARAMOJA – Ugandan wildlife authorities have reintroduced rhinos into a remote protected area where they were once poached into extinction, an event seen by conservationists as a milestone in efforts to support the recovery of a species threatened by poaching.

On Tuesday, two southern white rhinos from a private ranch in the East African country were reintroduced into Kidepo Valley National Park in the country's northeast. Two more rhinos in metallic crates arrived there on Thursday.

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There have been no rhinos in Kidepo Valley National Park since 1983, the result of poaching. But a private ranch in central Uganda — the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary — has been breeding the large mammals since 2005. That program has succeeded over the years.

“This moment marks the beginning of a new rhino story for Kidepo Valley National Park,” said James Musinguzi, executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority. “We are deeply grateful to our conservation partners whose technical expertise, financial support and logistical contributions have made this milestone possible."

Local wildlife authorities collaborated with multiple conservation groups, including Global Conservation, to relocate some rhinos from Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary to another sanctuary inside Kidepo Valley National Park, more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) away.

The rhinos' new habitat has fence lines, access roads and fire management infrastructure. More rhinos are expected to be relocated there later this year, including some from Kenya.

The rhino translocation "shows that Uganda is stable again for tourism, national parks are being protected, and Ugandans and international visitors can watch rhinos in their natural setting, which will be an incredible feat,” said Jeff Morgan, executive director of Global Conservation.

Poaching remains a problem in Uganda’s protected areas, although enhanced security measures have curbed incidents over the years.

Rhinos are targeted by poachers who kill them because of the high demand for rhino horn products for medicinal and other uses in parts of Asia. Studies indicate that rhino horn products sold through illegal markets sometimes fetch higher prices than gold.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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