What experts believe possible Austin Amazon headquarters may mean for San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Amazon has announced a shortlist of 20 cities where it may build its next headquarters, and the hope is that a rising tech tide could float San Antonio’s boat too if Amazon picks Austin.

It should be no surprise that San Antonio, which took itself out of the running last fall, is not on the list, but Dallas and Austin are.

“It is about the next best thing that could happen,” said David Heard, founder and CEO of Tech Bloc.

Tech Bloc is a group focused on growing San Antonio’s tech community, which is what Heard thinks an Austin Amazon headquarters will do by bringing in more tech talent to the region and growing its reputation.

“You have more entrepreneurs looking to start companies here. You have more investors looking to invest in the scene, and, of course, you have workers moving to join Amazon and all the surrounding tech companies that support it,” Heard said.

And it’s not certain that all workers will stay in Austin.

“You know, they'll work for Amazon. Maybe they'll roll out and decide to stay here and can start companies or join other companies and startups,” Heard said.

The head of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has similar hopes.

“We're one of the top tourist destinations in the state of Texas. People want to come here. By the same token, when they come here, they like San Antonio. They think about staying here, living here, growing a business,” said Richard Perez, President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.

District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse, who was critical of the decision to take San Antonio out of the running, believes an Austin Amazon would afford different opportunities for the Alamo City.

It “may help us ramp up our transportation opportunities between Austin and San Antonio, and the things we need to work on both in roads and rail and different things that are going to help us get people back and forth,” Brockhouse said.

Brockhouse also thinks the city may see tech talent “poached” out of San Antonio. Heard, however, said while Amazon would take a big chunk of the talent, their presence would also make the talent pool larger.

“In the short term, yeah, they're going to hire a lot of local and regional talent, but we'll grow that regional talent,” Heard said.

All of this is based on Austin beating out the competition when Amazon makes its final decision, which is expected to happen sometime this year.

Heard thinks city leaders should help Austin so that it helps San Antonio.

