New San Antonio seafood restaurant featured in 2021 Culinaria Restaurant Weeks

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Are you a big seafood fan?

As seen on KSAT 12′s Texas Eats, SA Seafood is new in town, and it’s providing some of the freshest seafood at an affordable price to hungry locals all over the Alamo City.

The restaurant specializes in seafood, fried rice, lo mein and wings. Seafood options range from shrimp, oysters, catfish, snow crab and crawfish.

For those who prefer options on the lighter side, salads are available with chicken or shrimp.

“We offer a unique spin on classic seafood flavors, as well as a variety of Cajun fusion and classic side dishes,” said Ngan Troung, owner of SA Seafood.

Troung mentioned the restaurant also specializes in five varieties of sauces, made from scratch, in-house daily.

“They are the perfect pairing to our seafood selections and wings,” Troung said. “We are also proud to offer the highest quality seafood at an unbeatable price, which sets us apart from the competition.”

Ad

SA Seafood is open for dine-in at 5222 De Zavala Rd Suite No. 330 and offers curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash. The restaurant is also following all social distancing and proper sanitation procedures for customers. SA Seafood was recently just featured in 2021 Culinaria Restaurant Weeks. If you would like to see more specials, check with the local restaurant to see what deals are currently offered.

To learn more, click or tap here.