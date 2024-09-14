Texas Eats: Wood-Fired Pizzas, Soup Dumplings, Loaded Smash Burgers & Italian Bites with a Texas Twist

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Dumpling World (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dumpling World

4616 Triangle Ave Ste 203, Austin, TX 78751

Originating from Houston, these owners opened their second location at the Triangle near the University of Texas at Austin. Thousands of dumplings are made in-house every single day and they offer a variety of dumplings that will satisfy everyone. They also have delicious noodle bowls and a range of fun drinks.

Dough Station (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Dough Station

409 US-90, Castroville, TX 78009

Over in Castroville, the original owners behind HonDough Pizza Company have opened up their new pizza shop in what used to be a gas station off of US Highway 90. These pizzas are wood-fired and the ingredients are locally sourced in Castroville.

Smash'd (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Smash’d

520 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78215

Right here in San Antonio by Besame Food Truck Park, Smash’d opened up this past spring serving unique, loaded smashburgers with fresh ingredients. They also have a bunch of classic appetizers including onion rings, loaded fries, and more.

Mare E Monte (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mare E Monte

9390 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240

Mare E Monte has become one of San Antonio’s premier dining spots serving classic Italian dishes with a unique Texas twist. Owner Prince Blakaj promises a family-friendly atmosphere and some of their featured dishes include lamb chops, calamari all’Arrabbiata and pasta al nero.

Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.