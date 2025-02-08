Texas Eats: Best Bites - BBQ and Burgers

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

APCO Game Day Choriqueso (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Game Day Snack Hacks with APCO

Get ready for the big game with these snack hacks using APCO Brand Meats! Using ready-made items from your local HEB, you can make jalapeno chorizo poppers, loaded chorizo chili cheese dogs and choriqueso. These quick and easy recipes will fuel you through game day.

NADC Burger (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

NADC Burger

1007 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Professional Skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin Starred Chef Phillip Frankland Lee first conceptualized “Not A Damn Chance Burger” in 2021 that has only one burger on the menu. Since then, they’ve perfected a recipe using quality ingredients and premium Wagyu beef that promises perfection and flavor in every bite. They’ve most recently expanded into Fort Worth with their fifth location; the others are located in Austin, Denver, and Chicago.

Leroy and Lewis BBQ (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Leroy and Lewis Barbecue

5621 Emerald Forest Dr, Austin, TX 78745

In November 2024, Michelin announced their Texas guide with Leroy and Lewis Barbecue being awarded one Michelin Star. They were previously recognized in Texas Monthly’s Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints, ranking at No. 5, in 2021. The restaurant started out as a food truck and recently moved into their brick-and-mortar location in South Austin.

Everybody Loves Raymond (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Everybody Loves Raymond

2118 I-35 Frontage Rd Suite 1, San Antonio, TX 78208

Everybody Loves Raymond brings their classic west side staples to the East Side including their crispy dogs, brisket burger, chicken fried steak and much more. The new location is now open off of Interstate 35 North.

Spinning Buns (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Spinning Buns

1200 Barbara Jordan Blvd Suite 360, Austin, TX 78723

Inspired by Korean food trends, Karim Mardini co-founded Spinning Buns with his father and began serving pocket burgers, dubbed online as “UFO burgers.” A traditional burger is built and then pressed to seal the insides, ensuring it stays hot and fresh. They have dessert options as well.

Mr. Juicy (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mr. Juicy

2321 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78231

A San Antonio staple, Mr. Juicy promises delicious, juicy burgers with quality ingredients and saucy goodness. Their signature wet sauce drenches their classic double meat, double cheeseburger promising a mouthful of flavor. The chicken fried steak, a secret menu classic, is served on top of a bed of fries. They’re also introducing a new dessert item to the menu, the banana split.

RO-HO Pork & Bread (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ro-Ho Pork & Bread

8617 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX 78217

Serving famous street food from his hometown, Guadalajara, Jalisco, award winning Chef Jorge Rojo opened Ro-Ho Pork & Bread back in 2015. In 2019, David Elder featured the spot on his own Elder Eats show. Now we’re back to spotlight Chef Jorge Rojo’s iconic Torta Ahogada and more amazing bites.

Pumpers

1101 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Started out as a food truck, Pumpers has just recently opened their first brick-and-mortar location near NOLA Brunch & Beignets off of Broadway. Themed as an adult burger store, their savory burgers are loaded with toppings!

Killer Burger

12834 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78245

Killer Burger originated in Portland, Oregon and just expanded with their first brick-and-mortar in the far West Side of San Antonio. These smash burgers are packed with a range of toppings and house-made sauces. Their signature burger is the OG Peanut Butter Pickle Bacon Burger.

