Texas Eats: Award-winning French bakery, pistachio conchas and hot seafood spots in San Antonio

This week on Texas Eats:

Lacoste Bakery (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Lacoste Bakery

4421 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249

Off of De Zavala Road, Vincent Lacoste has opened his very own Lacoste Bakery, serving up true French pastries including his own signature croissants using butter imported from France. They also offer Bavarian cream-filled bowties, a cruffin filled with Biscoff cream, and an assortment of coffee drinks.

La Panaderia - Pistachio Conchas (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

La Panaderia

2503 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78215

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a new pistachio concha at La Panaderia! You can pair this with a St. Patrick’s-themed matcha latte or even try their classic key lime mousse cakes. La Panaderia currently has four locations across San Antonio serving their signature pan dulce and coffee drinks.

Fred's Fish Fry (KSAT)

Fred’s Fish Fry

3303 Pleasanton Rd, San Antonio, TX 78221

Smashin Crab (KSAT)

Smashin Crab

8910 Bandera Rd #305, San Antonio, TX 78250

SAT Asian Seafood (KSAT)

SAT Asian Seafood

6000 I-35, San Antonio, TX 78218

Luna Rosa (KSAT)

Luna Rosa

910 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78223

The Lighthouse (KSAT)

The Lighthouse Seafood

1212 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201

Mr. Crabby's (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Mr. Crabby’s Cajun Seafood & Bar

14601 I-35, Live Oak, TX 78233

