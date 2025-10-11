Texas Eats: Dr Pepper Museum ghosts, pan de muerto feast & whole roasted pigs

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., and Sundays at 11 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Dr Pepper Museum

300 S. 5th Street, Waco, Texas 76701

A paranormal adventure awaits at the home of Dr Pepper in Waco. Explore the multi-level, bubble-filled museum and uncover the fascinating history behind Texas’s most iconic soda. Use pseudoscience gadgets, like EMF meters and spirit boxes, to detect possible ghostly activity. Before heading to the gift shop, be sure to stop for a classic Dr Pepper float — the perfect sweet finale to your visit.

New Dubai Chocolate Pan de Muerto and Pumpkin Concha at La Panaderia in San Antonio (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

La Panadería

301 E. Houston Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205

La Panadería on Houston Street in downtown San Antonio is a beloved bakery known for its authentic Mexican pastries and café-style charm. This fall, the shop rolls out seasonal favorites like soft pumpkin-filled conchas, rich pumpkin lattes, and the indulgent Dubai chocolate pan de muerto, a modern twist on a traditional treat. It’s the perfect stop for anyone craving the warm, comforting flavors of the season.

New whole roasted pig for large parties (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

Krause’s Cafe

148 S. Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Krause’s Café in downtown New Braunfels blends German heritage with Texas flair in a lively beer-hall setting. The kitchen’s newest showstopper is the whole roasted pig, brined to perfection, slow-roasted, and served with classic sides like German potato salad, sauerkraut, and seasonal vegetables. Paired with live music and cold beer in the spacious biergarten, it’s a true Texas-German feast worth the trip.

State Fair of Texas 2025 Texas Eats (Copyright KSAT 12 2025)

State Fair of Texas

925 S. Haskell, Dallas, Texas 75223

The State Fair of Texas is a long-running annual celebration held in Dallas at Fair Park, combining live music, rides, livestock exhibits, and deep links to Texas culture. It highlights agriculture, education, and community, and uses its revenues to sustain Fair Park and related initiatives.

