Texas Eats: Dr Pepper Museum ghosts, pan de muerto feast & whole roasted pigs

Dr Pepper Museum
300 S. 5th Street, Waco, Texas 76701
A paranormal adventure awaits at the home of Dr Pepper in Waco. Explore the multi-level, bubble-filled museum and uncover the fascinating history behind Texas’s most iconic soda. Use pseudoscience gadgets, like EMF meters and spirit boxes, to detect possible ghostly activity. Before heading to the gift shop, be sure to stop for a classic Dr Pepper float — the perfect sweet finale to your visit.
La Panadería
301 E. Houston Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205
La Panadería on Houston Street in downtown San Antonio is a beloved bakery known for its authentic Mexican pastries and café-style charm. This fall, the shop rolls out seasonal favorites like soft pumpkin-filled conchas, rich pumpkin lattes, and the indulgent Dubai chocolate pan de muerto, a modern twist on a traditional treat. It’s the perfect stop for anyone craving the warm, comforting flavors of the season.
Krause’s Cafe
148 S. Castell Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Krause’s Café in downtown New Braunfels blends German heritage with Texas flair in a lively beer-hall setting. The kitchen’s newest showstopper is the whole roasted pig, brined to perfection, slow-roasted, and served with classic sides like German potato salad, sauerkraut, and seasonal vegetables. Paired with live music and cold beer in the spacious biergarten, it’s a true Texas-German feast worth the trip.
State Fair of Texas
925 S. Haskell, Dallas, Texas 75223
The State Fair of Texas is a long-running annual celebration held in Dallas at Fair Park, combining live music, rides, livestock exhibits, and deep links to Texas culture. It highlights agriculture, education, and community, and uses its revenues to sustain Fair Park and related initiatives.
