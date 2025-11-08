Texas Eats: Wurstfest 2025

New Braunfels, TX – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Wurstfest 2022 (KSAT 12)

Craving something sweet? Try this funnel cake at Wurstfest!

Wurstfest 2025 | November 7-16, 2025

178 Landa Park Dr, New Braunfels, Texas 78130

Since the 1960s, Wurstfest has grown in popularity, becoming an annual tradition for many. Overlooking the Comal River, the annual event transforms Landa Park into a festival ground rich in German culture. Enjoy a variety of great food, music, dancing, rides, games, and beers with the finest in Alpine and Bavarian Style Entertainment.

Be sure to watch the show for the Secret Word and a chance to enter a giveaway! Rules for the giveaway can be found here: Texas Eats Wurstfest Giveaway 2025 Rules & Regulations

For more information or tickets, click here.

Texas Eats Exclusive sneak peeks, giveaway details, and more food! Email Address Subscribe

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.