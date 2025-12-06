Texas Eats: Exploring the menu at Signature, Ostra, Four Brothers and Ambler

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats:

Smokey Mo’s BBQ

6010 UTSA Blvd 106, San Antonio, Texas 78249

Located close to UTSA campus, Smokey Mo’s is a local chain that’ll serve you fast and delicious barbecue and breakfast dishes. Smokey Mo’s has several mouthwatering catering boxes, such as turkey and pork sliders, that you should order for the holiday season.

Ostra

212 West Crockett St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Ostra serves sensational seafood dishes that are sure to satisfy your cravings. Ostra’s decadent Surf & Turf Burger and Seafood Tower are must-try dishes for a night out on the River Walk.

Four Brothers

112 College St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Visit Four Brothers off the River Walk in downtown San Antonio for some delicious Southern dishes. Located inside Omni La Mansion Del Rio, Four Brothers serves fresh made pasta with their scrumptious chicken osso buco.

Ambler

306 W Market St., San Antonio, Texas 78205

Ambler is an award-winning restaurant off the River Walk that serves Texan dishes with an inventive spin. Its sleek setting and innovative menu makes it a go-to for anyone who’s wanting bold, yet familiar tastes.

