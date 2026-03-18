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Texas Eats

Fiesta Medal Giveaway at Quick Quack and The Pacifico Paella Challenge with Chef Johnny Hernandez

David Elder hands out Fiesta medals at Quick Quack Car Wash and talks The Pacifico Paella Challenge with Chef Johnny Hernandez

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 031826 QuickQuack (KSAT 2026)

QUICK QUACK CAR WASH

8803 Potranco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78251

Quick Quack Car Wash teamed up with KSAT 12 for a 2026 Fiesta medal giveaway as part of the city’s annual celebration leading up to Fiesta. Fans lined up early to score the official “Texas Eats Fiesta 2026” medal, highlighting the excitement and community spirit surrounding this premier event.

Known for its fast, drive-through service, Quick Quack offers eco-friendly washes, free vacuums and unlimited membership options. The popular San Antonio business continues to be a go-to spot for locals looking for a quick and convenient clean.

TXE 031826 Paella (KSAT 2026)

PACIFICO PAELLA CHALLENGE

6030 Padre Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214

Chef Johnny Hernandez whipped up one of his famous meat and seafood paellas to discuss hosting The Pacifico Paella Challenge. This annual event, now in its 16th year, returns on March 22 at Mission County Park. The comestible contest brings together more than 40 chefs from the U.S. and Mexico to showcase their take on the classic Spanish dish.

Guests can enjoy a variety of paellas, live cooking demonstrations, music and wine while supporting the Kitchen Campus culinary program. The event celebrates San Antonio’s designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy and offers a chance to experience both traditional and modern flavors, with the winning chef earning a trip to Spain.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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