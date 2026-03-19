Texas Eats NOW: Immersive Mexican Culinary Plaza and Russian Bathhouse Bites

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 031926 MexCeaty (KSAT 2026)

MEXICO CEATY

849 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Mexico Ceaty is an upcoming 21,000-square-foot Mexican culinary marketplace set to open at the Shops at Rivercenter along the River Walk. Led by Chef Jason Dady, the immersive concept brings together multiple dining and retail experiences inspired by traditional Mexican markets.

The space will feature several food stalls, a full-service bar, a bakery and a mercado offering artisanal goods. Designed to celebrate Mexican culture and cuisine, Mexico Ceaty aims to transform the downtown dining scene with an all-in-one destination for authentic regional dishes and local flavors.

TXE 031926 BanBath (KSAT 2026)

RUSSIAN BANYA

2515 E Rosemeade Pkwy, Ste 401, Carrollton, TX 75007

Russian Banya of Dallas offers a traditional Slavic spa experience that combines wellness and dining under one roof. The facility features a wood-fired Russian sauna, a Finnish sauna and a Turkish steam room, along with cold plunge pools designed to promote relaxation and circulation.

Guests can also dine at the on-site restaurant, which serves classic Eastern European dishes such as borscht, dumplings and stuffed cabbage. The banya provides a cultural experience that blends heat therapy, communal relaxation and authentic cuisine in a setting that is rare to find in Texas.

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