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Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Tasty Thai Classics and Historic Hotel Dining in Downtown San Antonio

David Elder visits THAI SPICE for authentic Asian dishes and hibachi fun, then heads downtown to JOTS for seasonal American cuisine

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Andre Glover, Texas Eats Producer

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 032326 ThaiSpice (KSAT 2026)

THAI SPICE

8327 Agora Pkwy, Ste 135, Selma, TX 78154

Thai Spice Sushi & Hibachi has been serving the Selma and Northeast San Antonio community since 2001 with a menu that blends authentic Thai cuisine, fresh sushi and interactive hibachi dining. The family-friendly restaurant is known for its welcoming atmosphere and wide variety of dishes that appeal to both traditionalists and adventurous diners.

Guests can enjoy Thai favorites such as pad Thai and curries, along with specialty sushi rolls and hibachi grill performances. The long-standing spot continues to draw loyal regulars who appreciate its consistent flavors and relaxed setting near The Forum shopping area.

TXE 032326 Jots (KSAT 2026)

JOTS

311 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Jots is located inside the historic The Gunter Hotel and offers an all-day dining experience focused on seasonal ingredients and classic American dishes. Named after hotel financier Jonathan “Jot” Gunter, the restaurant blends modern Texas cuisine with the building’s more than 100 years of history.

The menu features Southern inspired favorites such as gumbo, duck confit and fresh seafood, all served in a stylish yet approachable setting. Led by a culinary team committed to hospitality and locally sourced ingredients, Jots aims to create a dining experience that reflects both tradition and creativity.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

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