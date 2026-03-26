Skip to main content
Clear icon
90º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
WATCH LIVE: Jurors find Christopher Preciado guilty in capital murder trial
Jurors find Christopher Preciado guilty in capital murder case of young couple, unborn child
Verdict reached in Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
2 arrested after stealing more than $100K worth of construction materials, Bexar County sheriff says
BCSO investigator suspended after texting crime scene photos to mother of his child
Video shows exchange of Matthew Guerra’s rings at pawn shop; prosecution, defense rests cases in Preciado trial
Spanish woman, 25, dies by legal euthanasia in case that drew national spotlight
Christopher Preciado alleges Matthew Guerra pulled trigger during interrogation video shown to jury
Family reacts to guilty verdict in Christopher Preciado trial
Prosecutors believe Preciado’s discussion of car parts, rings show murder motive on Day 6 of trial

Texas Eats

Texas Eats NOW: Peruvian-Mexican Tacos & Cocktails and Cozy Comfort Breakfast & Brunch Cuisine

David Elder devours Peruvian-Mexican cuisine at PM TACOS & COCKTAILS in San Antonio and visits San Marcos to sample comfort food favorites at ROOT CELLAR CAFE

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Alex Mathison, Texas Eats Trainee

You can watch “Texas Eats NOW” Mondays through Saturdays at 10 a.m. - Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Today on Texas Eats NOW:

PM Tacos 2026 (KSAT 2025)

PM TACOS & COCKTAILS

11255 Huebner Rd #109, San Antonio, TX 78230

PM Tacos & Cocktails is a local Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurant that prides itself on creating signature tacos and cocktails. Helmed by Alfonso Cuentas, the restaurant combines his Peruvian roots with a Mexican flair that gives each dish a unique and memorable taste.

Their signature offerings include cheesy croquettes, tasty tostadas, and delicious ribeye tacos. They also serve a wide variety of tasty cocktails and beverages that never disappoint. If you’re looking for a unique food experience, that will also provide deliciously familiar tastes, then PM Tacos & Cocktails is a fantastic option.

Root Cellar Cafe 2026 (KSAT 2025)

ROOT CELLAR CAFE

215 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666

Voted best breakfast in Hays County for five years in a row, The Root Cellar Cafe has been serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch in San Marcos since 2005. This popular destination favors anyone looking for a comfort-food fix, known for its cozy interior, hospitable servers, top-tier chefs, and fresh, filling, breakfast plates.

Serving tasty dishes with an inventive spin, like their asparagus fries, Root Cellar Cafe aims to incorporate healthy-adjacent options. The menu also features delicious Texan favorites such as chicken & waffles, biscuits & gravy, and southern-style hashes. Sample their extensive selection of cocktails, mocktails, wine, and mimosas to complete your homestyle meal.

Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...