Texas Eats NOW: Peruvian-Mexican Tacos & Cocktails and Cozy Comfort Breakfast & Brunch Cuisine

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

PM Tacos 2026 (KSAT 2025)

PM TACOS & COCKTAILS

11255 Huebner Rd #109, San Antonio, TX 78230

PM Tacos & Cocktails is a local Peruvian-Mexican fusion restaurant that prides itself on creating signature tacos and cocktails. Helmed by Alfonso Cuentas, the restaurant combines his Peruvian roots with a Mexican flair that gives each dish a unique and memorable taste.

Their signature offerings include cheesy croquettes, tasty tostadas, and delicious ribeye tacos. They also serve a wide variety of tasty cocktails and beverages that never disappoint. If you’re looking for a unique food experience, that will also provide deliciously familiar tastes, then PM Tacos & Cocktails is a fantastic option.

Root Cellar Cafe 2026 (KSAT 2025)

ROOT CELLAR CAFE

215 N LBJ Dr, San Marcos, TX 78666

Voted best breakfast in Hays County for five years in a row, The Root Cellar Cafe has been serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch in San Marcos since 2005. This popular destination favors anyone looking for a comfort-food fix, known for its cozy interior, hospitable servers, top-tier chefs, and fresh, filling, breakfast plates.

Serving tasty dishes with an inventive spin, like their asparagus fries, Root Cellar Cafe aims to incorporate healthy-adjacent options. The menu also features delicious Texan favorites such as chicken & waffles, biscuits & gravy, and southern-style hashes. Sample their extensive selection of cocktails, mocktails, wine, and mimosas to complete your homestyle meal.

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