Texas Eats NOW: Upscale Italian Dining and a Fiesta Medal Celebration with Kiolbassa

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 033026 Ravello (KSAT 2026)

RAVELLO ITALIAN CUISINE

4272 TPC Pkwy Ste 110, San Antonio, TX 78261

Ravello Italian Cuisine is an upscale Italian steakhouse in North San Antonio known for its elegant atmosphere and chef-driven menu. Led by Executive Chef Brandon Manning, the restaurant focuses on fresh seafood, house-made pastas and premium steaks inspired by the flavors of Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

Popular dishes include short rib gnocchi, rigatoni piccante, and veal osso bucco, along with a curated wine list and live music on select nights. With its white-tablecloth service and polished setting, Ravello has become a destination for special occasions and refined Italian dining.

TXE 033026 Kiolbassa (KSAT 2026)

KIOLBASSA SMOKED MEATS

1325 S Brazos St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats partnered with Texas Eats NOW for the 2026 Fiesta, sponsoring a special giveaway that drew fans and early-morning crowds eager to collect the limited-edition KSAT 12 “Texas Eats Fiesta 2026” medal.

Founded in 1949 on San Antonio’s West Side, Kiolbassa remains a family-rooted company known for producing premium, slow-smoked sausage and bacon using traditional recipes, hardwood smoke and high-quality cuts of meat. Its products are now distributed nationwide, but the company continues to manufacture locally while honoring its long heritage.

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