Texas Eats NOW: Top-Rated Quesabirria Tacos and Puppies on the Green for Charity

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 041326 Takitos (KSAT 2026)

TAKITOS CON SABOR

1607 W Hermosa Dr, San Antonio, TX 78201

Takitos Con Sabor has expanded from Eagle Pass to San Antonio, bringing its popular birria-focused menu to a new audience. Founded by Andres Echavarria, the family-operated concept has built a strong following with its bold flavors and signature dishes, including quesabirria tacos served with rich consomé and fresh toppings.

The new food truck location continues that tradition, offering items like birria ramen, carne asada tacos, and esquite, along with fresh-squeezed lemonade. With its motto of “Tacos equals happiness,” this neighborhood favorite is quickly becoming a go-to spot for those looking to experience authentic, flavorful Mexican street food in the city.

TXE 041326 Putts (KSAT 2026)

DOMINION COUNTRY CLUB

1 Dominion Dr, San Antonio, TX 78257

The Dominion Country Club served as the setting for the 2026 Putts for Pups charity golf event, bringing together community members for a day of golf and giving back. The event benefits the Puppy Food Bank, a San Antonio nonprofit that provides pet food to rescue organizations across Texas and beyond.

This year’s event raised approximately $160,000 to support local shelters during peak puppy and kitten seasons. In addition to fundraising, the event highlighted pet adoption and responsible ownership, with adoptable animals on site and resources available for attendees looking to make a difference.

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