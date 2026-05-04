Texas Eats NOW: Classic Diner Comforts and Timeless Tex-Mex

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Today on Texas Eats NOW:

TXE 050426 MaxLou (KSAT 2026)

MAX AND LOUIE’S NEW YORK DINER

226 W Bitters Rd, Ste 126, San Antonio, TX 78216

Max and Louie’s New York Diner brings a taste of the Northeast to San Antonio with a menu packed full of classic comfort food and all-day breakfast favorites. Founded by Drew and Wendy Glick, the diner was built on a lifelong love of traditional diner culture, offering a welcoming space where families, groups, and solo diners can all feel at home. Known for its generous portions and extensive menu, the restaurant serves everything from hearty sandwiches and classic entrees to breakfast staples available any time of day.

Guests can choose from a wide range of options, including pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, meatloaf, chicken Parmesan, and omelets made to order. The diner experience is rounded out with an impressive selection of desserts, from cakes and pies to shakes and sundaes. With its friendly service and nostalgic atmosphere, Max and Louie’s continues to stand out as a go-to destination for comforting, classic American fare.

TXE 050426 Plazas (KSAT 2026)

PLAZA’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT

1516 Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213

Plaza’s Mexican Restaurant is a longtime San Antonio favorite known for its authentic, homestyle Tex-Mex and welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere. Located on Basse Road, the restaurant has built a loyal following by serving fresh, handmade tortillas and generous portions at an affordable price. Its casual setting and consistent quality make it a popular spot for both quick breakfasts and relaxed meals with family and friends.

The menu features a variety of classic dishes, including carne guisada, cheese enchiladas, puffy tacos, and traditional breakfast plates like migas and huevos rancheros. Known for its friendly service and neighborhood charm, this local favorite offers dine-in, takeout, and even drive-thru options for added convenience. With its comforting flavors and strong community presence, Plaza’s remains a staple in the SA dining scene.

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